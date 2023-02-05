Russian Rally-Raid Committee restricts Championship eligibility for foreign racers

The Russian Rally-Raid Championship is open to all who want to take part, but those who are neither Russian nor holders of a Russian Automobile Federation licence will not be able to win it. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Russian Rally-Raid Committee outlined new regulations that prevent foreign competitors from receiving points, though they can still run races and remain eligible for the adjacent Eurasian Cup.

The rule change is outlined in Section 9.3 of the 2023 regulations concerning points-eligible drivers. Originally, an amendment passed on 4 January 2022 codified the ability for foreign racers to earn points with those from Belarus and the FIA Eurasia Zone (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) being allowed to enter without needing outside documentation. The new policy, however, states that “Russians are awarded (points) on the condition that they are declared by the Applicant with a licence issued by the RAF and are holders of a pilot’s licence issued by the RAF. Otherwise, both pilots of the crew, which includes a foreign athlete who does not have a RAF license, do not receive points in the Russian Championship.”

Foreign athletes are otherwise permitted to race under Section 5.2.3 as “citizens of other countries who have a valid international or higher national licence of any ASN (National Sporting Authority, such as ACCUS for the United States)”, though a revision adds they will do so “without accrual of points in the Championship/Russia Cup.”

The Eurasian Cup has its own schedule but generally runs in conjunction with the Russian Rally-Raid Championship. The rulebook specifically mentions participating countries include Russia plus the aforementioned Belarus and much of the Eurasia Zone (all but Armenia and Azerbaijan), but also adds those not from the five can enter at their request.

The ban came down from the RAF Sports Council, following the direction of the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation. The regulations were submitted for approval in mid-January before being finalised at the end of the month.

A reasoning for the rule was not given though it is implied to be in response to global restrictions on Russian athletes in the wake of their country’s invasion of Ukraine. Since March, the FIA has required Russian and Belarusian competitors to sign documents condemning the invasion in order to take part in sanctioned championships, which some parties have agreed to while others refused and consequently bowed out. For example, the Dakar Rally in January was sans nineteen-time Truck category winner KAMAZ-master, whose parent company builds vehicles for the Russian military, and they instead focused entirely on the Russian Rally-Raid Championship.

The 2023 Russian Rally-Raid Championship begins with the Baja Russia Northern Forest on 9–12 February.