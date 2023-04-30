World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Laisvydas Kancius wins Quad duel

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

The Sonora Rally‘s Quad category was barren compared to the first two World Rally-Raid Championship rounds as only Laisvydas Kancius and Rodolfo Guillioli were entered, tying T2 at January’s Dakar Rally for the fewest entries in a W2RC class. Still, a two-man race was a race nonetheless as the pair renewed their battle from Abu Dhabi, with Kancius coming out on top and strengthening his W2RC points lead.

Kancius won four of the six legs while Guillioli took two. Guillioli was the first entry to start the rally by kicking off the Prologue, which he called “a rare honour”, but fell behind quickly after an error sent him off course and he placed seven minutes after Kancius.

The margin grew in Stage #1 after Kancius won by nine minutes, though Guillioli returned the favour as he edged out his rival in Stage #2 by just thirty-seven seconds in a “very inconsistent and dangerous” course due to multiple riders crashing out in the early sectors. Kancius’ Yamaha Raptor had suffered an electrical failure coming to the Selective Section, which he discovered was due to faulty wiring insulation.

While Kancius rectified his issue for the third stage, Guillioli encountered a very familiar problem when the coil connecting the spark plug to the engine broke just ten kilometres into the liaison route heading to the speed section; he replaced the spark plug in time to start the stage, only for his Raptor to break down again. Such an issue had denied him a shot at the overall podium in Abu Dhabi. By the time Guillioli reached the finish, he had to pause and adjust the plug approximately twenty-five times and was over twenty-two minutes back of Kancius.

With Guillioli trying to re-find his groove in Stage #4, Kancius solidified his advantage by beating him to the win by 10:26. Trailing by 49:32 entering the fifth and final day, Guillioli won by three minutes. Although not an overall win, Guillioli cherished the rally since “when I reached the finish line, I had passed thinking that the only thing that mattered to me was to bring a stage winner’s medal to each of my daughters. The one from two days ago, and today. I did it!!! Happy day, very happy!!! and in one piece…”

Kancius remains the championship leader, growing from forty-four points to a very nice sixty-nine, while Guillioli goes from seventh to third with thirty-three. Pablo Copetti, who skipped Abu Dhabi and Sonora, is still second with thirty-eight points and intends to return for the next race in Argentina.

“I gained new experience, I tested my physical capacity, I also had a little stress, but I managed the situations,” said Kancius. “So, everything is positive and this year can be really special and exceptional.

“It’s a great feeling not only to win, but to participate in the competition in general, to gain experience, test yourself, and improve.”

Quad overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
1162Laisvydas KanciusAG Dakar School15:33:14Leader
2165Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing Team16:19:45+ 46:31

Quad stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueLaisvydas Kancius55:20
Stage #1Laisvydas Kancius1:59:07
Stage #2Rodolfo Guillioli2:09:40
Stage #3Laisvydas Kancius4:49:51
Stage #4Laisvydas Kancius3:21:06
Stage #5Rodolfo Guillioli2:14:32

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing10:29:55
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:17:24
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:51:05
RallyGP18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing11:01:09
Rally217Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing11:48:21
Rally357Massimo CamurriFreedom Rally Racing15:59:16
Quad162Laisvydas KanciusAG Dakar School15:33:14
National Car/UTV605Sara Price*SP Motorsports17:14:04
National Enduro513Brendan Crow*Brendan Crow16:37:36
National Malle Moto501Matt Sutherland*Matt Sutherland18:24:08
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

W2RC Quad standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Laisvydas Kancius69Leader
2Pablo Copetti38– 31
3Rodolfo Guillioli33– 36
4Juraj Varga30– 39
5Abdulaziz Ahli25– 44
6Carlos Alejandro Verza20– 49
7Adomas Gančierius16– 53
8Antonas Kanopkinas11– 58
Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2688 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Brendan Crow wins National Enduro

By
3 Mins read
The decision to run the Sonora Rally was last minute, but it was more than worth it for Brendan Crow as he won the National Enduro class.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Francisco Alvarez secures 2024 Dakar Rally entry

By
3 Mins read
In finishing second overall among National Moto entries at the Sonora Rally, Francisco Alvarez is heading to the 2024 Dakar Rally.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Sara Price clinches Dakar 2024 ticket in National Auto

By
2 Mins read
Sara Price will make her Dakar Rally début in 2024 after winning three stages in the Sonora Rally’s National Car/UTV class.