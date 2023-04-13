FIA World Rally Championship

Craig Breen dies in Croatia pre-event test

Hyundai Motorsport factory driver Craig Breen has passed away following an accident today in Poland at a pre-event test ahead of the Croatia Rally, co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident.

According to reports the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 went off the road, and the front-left of the car collided with a pole fatally injuring Breen.

The Irishman joined the Hyundai Motorsport WRC team this year following a full season with M-Sport in 2022, and equalled his best result at Rally Sweden in February when he finished in second place, having done so in Sweden 2018, Estonia, 2020 and 2021, Belgium 2021 and Sardinia 2022.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed the tragic loss of life of the 33-year-old in a statement released today:

Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.
 
Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.
 
Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.
 
Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.

Hyundai Motorsport Statement

Thoughts are with the family and friends of Craig Breen from all at The Checkered Flag.

