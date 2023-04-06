David Bernstein making SST debut at Long Beach

David Bernstein will make his Stadium Super Trucks début at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April, racing the #23 with sponsorship from off-road fabricator Kibbetech. He spent Wednesday at series headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, testing ahead of the weekend.

Bernstein is a recreational off-roader, frequently bringing vehicles like sand rails and his truck nicknamed “The Punisher” to dunes in Glamis. The area hosts sand drag racing, which Bernstein regularly competes in on Saturday nights.

In contrast to his familiar territory, SST primarily races on pavement, and he remarked his Glamis experience does not translate to the trucks as a result. Bernstein explained while observing other test drivers that he was often accelerating too early before the truck had developed enough grip to the racing surface.

“Slow is fast these things are super twitchy but I’ll get it,” said Bernstein of his test. “It’s a little bit of a learning curve, but I’m learning by the end of the season. I’ll be okay.

“It is as fun as it looks though.”

Also testing on Wednesday were fellow series newcomers Trey Hernquist and Rob Radmann. Besides Bernstein, Hernquist and Joshua Thomas will also compete for the first time at Long Beach while Radmann is eyeing Nashville for his début.