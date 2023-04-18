Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Champion and Reigning DTM Champion to test for Jaguar

With the first Formula E Rookie Test since 2020 taking place in Berlin next Monday, Jaguar TCS Racing have announced who’ll be representing the Coventry-based team at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

Taking part in the test a day after the eighth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be Jaguar I-PACE e-TROPHY Champion Simon Evans and reigning DTM Champion Sheldon van der Linde, both of which are brothers of two drivers to have featured this season.

Evans is the brother of current Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, who claimed victory at the most recent round in São Paulo. Evans won the I-PACE trophy back in 2020, with him having competed in the Toyota Finance 86 Championship ever since. Evans is actually being used in the Rookie Test as part of his reward for having won the Jaguar I-PACE trophy in 2020, a title he claimed in Berlin funnily enough.

He’s “incredibly excited” for the test and is looking forward to having “some great memories” resurface, with Berlin holding a special place in his heart.

“I’m incredibly excited to be taking part in the official rookie test for Jaguar TCS Racing. The Jaguar family has always meant a lot to me, and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. It’s the first time I will have been back to Berlin since I won the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY at the Tempelhof circuit.

“It’s definitely going to bring back some great memories. I know the track very well but it’s been a long time since I’ve driven a single-seater. I’m going to enjoy myself, while hopefully getting some valuable data for the team.”

Credit: Jaguar Racing

Reigning DTM Champion van der Linde perhaps enters the Rookie Test with an advantage, given that his brother is ABT CUPRA Formula E Team reserve driver Kelvin van der Linde. Kelvin was used for a few rounds earlier in the year when Robin Frijns was ruled out through injury, meaning Sheldon might be able to gain some of his knowledge of the Gen3 cars.

Van der Linde has competed in the DTM for the past four years and famously claimed the title last year, with him aiming to retain it this season. As well as that, he’s competing in multiple GT-based championships, including, the IMSA Sportscar Championship. He’s already claimed a podium in the IMSA’s GTP Class this season, at Sebring.

Van der Linde is “very proud” to be joining Jaguar for the test and has recently visited the team in Grove, to give him as good an understanding of the I-TYPE 6 ahead of the test.

“I’m very proud to be joining Jaguar TCS Racing for my first rookie test in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. The rookie test is a really great opportunity for young and upcoming drivers to try new motorsport categories and I’m really looking forward to driving the Gen3 race car for the first time.

“I’ve visited the team in Grove and have been working closely with the engineers to familiarise myself with the simulator, systems and procedures to be best prepared for what’s ahead in Berlin. From what I’ve heard, Formula E is particularly challenging if you’re a rookie, so it will be great to get some valuable experience in the all-electric racing series.”

Sheldon Van der Linde celebrates at Hockenheim. Photo: DTM

Team Principal James Barclay is very pleased with the team’s lineup for the test and labelled Mitch as a “very proud” brother of Simon, whilst the team boss also praused van der Linde for being a “very talented young driver”.

“The rookie test is an important day for both teams and drivers and I’m very pleased that we have Simon and Sheldon driving the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. It’s an opportunity to give new and upcoming talent a chance and assessment in the Gen3 race car and for us as a team to continue to build valuable data and insight into this new car.

“Simon has been a stand-out member of the Jaguar family, racing in the Jaguar I-TYPE eTROPHY for two seasons and ultimately becoming Champion in a very competitive season. Mitch is also very proud to see his brother have this opportunity. Sheldon’s résumé is without question and we are very pleased to have this very talented young driver in one of our cars. We’re looking forward to seeing how he approaches his time with us and his feedback.”