Stadium Super Trucks returning to Crandon on Labor Day

The Stadium Super Trucks are a unique beast in motorsport as off-road vehicles that compete on pavement. However, they will hit the dirt once more later this year as the series joins Crandon International Off-Road Raceway‘s Labor Day card on 2/3 September.

Long cherished as the most iconic track for short course off-road racing, Crandon hosted SST test races ahead of the inaugural season in 2013. The trucks ran their first and only points weekend at the Wisconsin track that year with Rob MacCachren and Jerett Brooks emerging as winners. The facility is one of two permanent short course tracks to welcome SST alongside Glen Helen, itself the discipline’s biggest locations for the West Coast scene.

The Labor Day weekend is Crandon’s crown jewel calendar slot with the Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races and the Red Bull Crandon World Cup. The World Championship currently serves as the penultimate round for Championship Off-Road, though has been organised since 1970, while the World Cup is a more recent edition that pits Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks against each other. SST’s only Crandon points appearance came in support of the 2013 World Championship, then sanctioned by COR’s predecessor TORC.

The stadium trucks add to an already loaded Labor Day schedule at Crandon, which also includes Ultra4 and the Class 11 World Championship. By going to Crandon, SST will not return to Bristol Motor Speedway after taking part in the 2022 Bristol 1000.

The Checkered Flag has learned that preliminary plans for the race format include allowing champions of any series to take part as well as two provisionals for other competitors, with prize money worth USD$100,000 (€90,940). The championship stipulation was a key element of the Off Road Race of Champions, an ultimately aborted event in which the 2021 title winners of six Great American Shortcourse classes would have raced stadium trucks at King of the Hammers for a chance to enter the full 2022 SST season. While a unique deviation from traditional SST rounds, it will still be a points-paying weekend.

The 2023 SST season begins with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April.