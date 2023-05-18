G2G, Young’s docked 25 points for window violations

Thursday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series penalty report brought some unwelcome news for G2G Racing and Young’s Motorsports as two of their trucks each have been docked twenty-five points in the driver and owner championships, interestingly for the same violation.

All four were docked for breaking clauses B and C of Section 14.2.3.3.1 in the rulebook, which states window nets must meet SFI 27.1 regulations; such standards are set by the SFI Foundation, with 27.1 specification tests requiring nets to prevent a steel ball of approximately three inches in diameter from passing through it and can withstand being hit by a 175-pound (79.37 kg) bag. Besides meeting specs, they must not be used two years after they were manufactured.

The #12 and #20 of Young’s Motorsports were penalised for the violation at Kansas Speedway, where Spencver Boyd and Nick Leitz respectively finished twenty-sixth and twenty-first. A week later at Darlington Raceway, both G2G Racing trucks of Dawson Cram and Brennan Poole were impacted; Cram finished thirty-fifth in the #47 while Poole was thirty-sixth and last in the #46, both with mechanical failure.

Crew chiefs Bradley Means (#12), Joe Lax (#20), Timothy Silva (#46), and Daniel Killius (#47) have all received fines of USD$5,000 (€4,640.30).

G2G intends to appeal the penalty.

“Today, we were informed by NASCAR that our window nets did not fit within the rule book,” reads a statement from G2G owner Tim Viens. “We plan to appeal their decision. We truly feel both window nets were within the guidelines NASCAR has in their rulebook. With that being said, we appreciate everyone’s support as we continue to build our entire program.

“Again, we appreciate your support as we appeal this matter. We look forward to you all cheering us on in NASCAR’s return to the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend.”

Despite the point deduction, Boyd remains twenty-seventh in the standings, though he is now twenty-six points back of Lawless Alan one spot ahead. Leitz sinks into the negatives at –9 points. The #20, which is a multi-driver truck, falls from thirty-third to thirty-sixth in the owner standings.

Cram and Poole declared for Xfinity Series points and are therefore not impacted, though the G2G #46 drops three spots from thirty-second to thirty-fifth. Like Leitz, the #47 is in the negatives at –22.