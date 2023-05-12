Hydro X Prix to run along 2.67-km course in Glenmuckloch

This weekend’s Hydro X Prix will take the Extreme E championship through 2.67 kilometres of the former Glenmuckloch coal mine in Scotland. The length is the shortest in series history, beating out the 2022 Energy X Prix‘s 2.9 km.

Despite the distance, Championship Driver Tamara Molinaro described it as “probably one of the most extreme courses we have ever had. It will be quite a challenge because in some places it is quite narrow so it is hard to overtake, and the drivers will have to use their creativity to get those overtaking opportunities.

“There are changes in the levels of grip, because there is grass, slimy gravel, and more rocky sections, forcing the drivers to change style at short notice. The weather is also going to be something that the drivers must really take into consideration. A lot of elevation changes will make it even more interesting, and I can’t wait to see what the course delivers this weekend.”

The course begins with a run into a righthand turn, from which the track runs through rock and water hazards. While the latter is evident via the race name, there is increased emphasis on water as the mine is intended to be converted into a green energy site powered by water and reservoirs.

Credit: Extreme E

The Continental Traction Challenge, or Super Sector, will run along a hairpin and include a jump. As usual, the team with the fastest combined time of their two drivers through the seciton will earn five points.

The second half contains mud hazards before culminating in a downhill.