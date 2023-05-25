Kyle Weatherman rejoins DGM for Charlotte Xfinity

Kyle Weatherman has returned to DGM Racing for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he will drive the #91 Chevrolet Camaro. With the United States’ Memorial Day on Monday, the weekend is typically used by NASCAR teams to commemorate the holiday via tribute liveries, and Weatherman’s car will be no exception as DGM has signed a multi-race sponsorship deal with CreatiVets.

“As someone with service members in my family, our U.S. veterans hold a very special place in my heart, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for those that serve our country,” said Weatherman. “Though it is nothing compared to the sacrifices of our service members, working with CreatiVets is an organiaation that I am very excited and proud to represent, especially on Memorial Day weekend.”

Weatherman opened the 2022 Xfinity season in DGM’s #92, scoring a top ten in his fifth and final race at Atlanta before becoming a part-timer for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. Since then, he has returned to being a journeyman as DGM will be his third team of 2023, having run five races for Our Motorsports and entering two for the new FRS Racing with a best run of fourteenth at Dover for the former.

The #91 is thirty-third in owner points with Josh Bilicki, Chad and Ross Chastain, Alex Labbé, and Garrett Smithley making starts. Labbé holds is best run of the year so far of eleventh at Richmond.

CreatiVets is a non-profit organisation founded by United States Marine Richard Casper to help veterans struggling with PTSD and other related service traumas through music and the arts. Weatherman’s car will bear the name of Casper’s late friend Luke Yepsen.

Ross Chastain will drive the #91 with CreatiVets associate backing at Sonoma (10 June) and Indianapolis (12 August).

“Ross has quickly become a favorite among veterans, military personnel, and race fans around the country, while Kyle’s shared passion for the men and women that serve and protect the U.S. aligns perfectly with our organisational goals,” commented Casper. “Together, I am confident they will amplify our mission to reach veterans who may not be seeking help and inspire them to participate in our life-altering and life-saving programmes. Through this partnership, we are confident that we can change the lives of thousands of veterans.”