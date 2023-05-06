Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Mitch Evans Tops Opening Free Practice

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

Mitch Evans started the Monaco E-Prix in perfect fashion, with the São Paulo and Berlin winner having topped Free Practice 1 thanks to a 1:30.361; however, elsewhere there were early issues for Porsche to diagnose.

As the sun rose over the mediterranean at the iconic and legendary Circuit de Monaco, it was rookie Jake Hughes who led the field out onto the circuit to kickstart an action-packed day. For the first time this season every session is taking place on the same day, meaning any mistake could be hugely costly.

It only took a minute for André Lotterer to bring out the first yellow flag of the weekend, with the German having entered the runoff at Mirabeau, before completing a stylish 180° and continuing on his way. Interestingly, with Monaco being perhaps the smoothest track of the season, there wasn’t a huge rush to gather data, with several big-hitters having remained in the pits for the opening handful of minutes.

All four Porsche-powered cars remained in the pits ten minutes into the session, with it having appeared that Lotterer’s lock-up on his out-lap was perhaps an issue for the German manufacturer in general. It certainly wasn’t an ideal scenario for championship leader Pascal Wehrlein, who sits in the lead of the standings by just four points. Evans also weirdly remained in the pits, suggesting that Jaguar may also have their own issues to deal with.

On the track and it was Stoffel Vandoorne who topped the session as it moved into its final twenty minutes, on what was a beautiful morning. It was his team-mate, Jean-Éric Vergne, though, who jumped to the front as the first session of the weekend hit its halfway mark, as all four Porsche-powered cars and Evans returned to the circuit. Vergne was quickly replaced at the top of the timesheets by Sébastian Buemi, who posted a 1:32.367.

Buemi’s initial time at the front was also short-lived, as Oliver Rowland moved to the top as the session entered its final ten minutes, thanks to a 1:32.236. The times suddenly started to tumble, though, with Evans having risen to the top of the timesheets after dipping into the high 1:31s. Evans’ 1:31.703 saw him remain at the front for just a couple of minutes, as Vandoorne came close to entering the 1:30s after posting a 1:31.183, with his DS Penske team-mate just under two-tenths behind.

It was a Stellantis-powertrain 1-2-3-5 as Free Practice 1 entered its final four minutes, suggesting that DS Penske and Maserati MSG Racing are set for a strong weekend at the event that both sides call ‘home’. There was a big moment for Lucas di Grassi with two minutes remaining, as the Brazilian locked-up and span at the opening corner. He unfortunately did clip the wall so damaged his front wing; however, he was fortunate to have not sustained more damage given the speed of the incident.

Di Grassi’s spin resulted in the bulk of the final two minutes being completed under a yellow flag, although, as the chequered flag was waved there was just enough time for Evans to go back to the front on a strong 1:30.361, to go just over a tenth faster than Vandoorne. Maserati’s home weekend started excellently, with Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara finishing the opening session third and fourth, whilst championship leader Wehrlein sat just outside the top ten.

There is little time for the entire field to study what they learnt in the first session of the weekend, as Free Practice 2 gets underway at 08:05 GMT.

Monaco E-Prix Round 9: Free Practice 1 Full Results

POS.NO.DRIVER.NAT.TEAM.TIME/GAP.
19Mitch EvansNZLJaguar TCS Racing1:30.361
21Stoffel VandoorneBELDS Penske+0.126
37Maximilian GüntherDEUMaserati MSG Racing+0.269
448Edoardo MortaraCHEMaserati MSG Racing+0.294
525Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Penske+0.303
658René RastDEUNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+0.320
73Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZNIO 333 Racing+0.532
816Sébastian BuemiCHEEnvision Racing+0.705
936André LottererDEUAvalanche Andretti Formula E+0.725
1010Sam BirdGBRJaguar TCS Racing+0.728
1133Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 Racing+0.922
1294Pascal WehrleinDEUTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.961
1313António Félix da CostaPRTTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.976
1423Sacha FenestrazFRANissan Formula E Team+1.137
1527Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti Formula E+1.382
168Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+1.438
1717Norman NatoFRANissan Formula E Team+1.713
185Jake HughesGBRNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+1.891
1951Nico MüllerCHEABT CUPRA Formula E Team+1.919
204Robin FrijnsNLDABT CUPRA Formula E Team+2.849
2137Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+2.988
2211Lucas di GrassiBRZMahindra Racing+3.322
Share
Avatar photo
1103 posts

About author
Formula 1 & Formula E reporter/journalist
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne Feeling 'Pretty Optimistic' for 'Most Intense' Race of the Year

By
2 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne is hoping for a magical Monaco weekend, twelve months on from where he claimed his only win during his championship winning season.
Formula E

ABT CUPRA Targeting 'Next Goal' Following 'Small Stage Win' in Berlin

By
1 Mins read
ABT CUPRA are hoping to build on from their first points of the season in Berlin, by scoring further points this weekend in Monaco.
Formula E

Robin Frijns: "Monaco is different from everything you know in motorsport"

By
2 Mins read
Robin Frijns and Nico Müller are both eager to get going in Monaco this weekend, after ABT CUPRA’s season came to life in Berlin.