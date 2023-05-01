Red Bull’s Christian Horner celebrates one-two result after dominant showing in Baku

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner was pleased to see the team achieve its third one-two result of the season, making for twenty-five since the team’s debut. Horner praised Sergio Perez for his stellar victory at Baku City Circuit, leading the pack from the time of his well-timed pit-stop during the lap eleven safety car until the checkered flag.

“Checo absolutely excelled today. He had the pace and really controlled the race, he benefited from the timing of the safety car but it was a phenomenal performance from him today and all weekend. Hats off to him.”

On the other side of the garage, Max Verstappen was disadvantaged by the safety car deployment, having elected to pit for hard tyres the lap prior– resulting in him losing the lead to Perez. He would cross the line in second, unable to make up time to his team-mate.

“We were unlucky with the safety car and the pit stop for Max. Sometimes things like that don’t go your way but that is racing and we will learn from it. Other than that it was an excellent performance from the whole team, another 1-2, our 25th!”

Horner said that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has given them great knowledge and momentum going into next week’s Miami Grand Prix, where the team will be hoping to replicate their dominant performance.

“Things are clicking for us at the moment and it sets us up well for next week but it is still early days, there are 19 races and 5 more sprint races in this long season.

“With each race comes moments to savour but just as many learnings, we take those and move to the next challenge, preparation for Miami is already well under way, see you at the beach!”