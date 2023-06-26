A.J. Allmendinger wrecks, wins Tennessee Lottery 250

On lap 54, A.J. Allmendinger ended up sideways, but that did not faze him as he led the final twenty laps including double overtime to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The accident occurred when Ty Gibbs spun while fighting for the lead on a restart, and Allmendinger attempted to sneak by along the outside wall before Gibbs slid up and clipped him in the left rear. While Allmendinger was left sideways in the middle of the track, he re-fired the car and continued, drawing complaints from pole-sitter Cole Custer who accused him of gaining an aerodynamic advantage from the body damage.

Allmendinger’s car was eventually found to be legal in post-race inspection, meaning the pace he showed for the rest of the day to get back to the front was genuine. Still, he also had to put up with multiple restarts as nine cautions for wrecks including the lap 54 crash were flown, including three in the first twenty laps of the race.

Parker Kligerman‘s spin after a bump from Kaz Grala set up overtime, and two more cautions took place afterwards for Chad Chastain and Chandler Smith spinning. Allmendinger took off on both restarts while Riley Herbst was stuck battling with Sam Mayer and Austin Hill to hold onto second, enabling Alllmendinger to pull away.

The win is Allmendinger’s seventeen at the Xfinity level and sixth on an oval. He also won at COTA in March.

“I love winning on ovals because I know a lot of people doubt me on an oval,” Allmendinger remarked.

Mason Massey finished thirty-second in his first Xfinity start of 2023. At Emerling-Gase Motorsports, David Starr was thirtieth in his maiden race for the team while co-owner Joey Gase took over for C.J. McLaughlin after his practice crash and placed one spot behind.

Race results