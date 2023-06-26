NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger wrecks, wins Tennessee Lottery 250

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

On lap 54, A.J. Allmendinger ended up sideways, but that did not faze him as he led the final twenty laps including double overtime to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The accident occurred when Ty Gibbs spun while fighting for the lead on a restart, and Allmendinger attempted to sneak by along the outside wall before Gibbs slid up and clipped him in the left rear. While Allmendinger was left sideways in the middle of the track, he re-fired the car and continued, drawing complaints from pole-sitter Cole Custer who accused him of gaining an aerodynamic advantage from the body damage.

Allmendinger’s car was eventually found to be legal in post-race inspection, meaning the pace he showed for the rest of the day to get back to the front was genuine. Still, he also had to put up with multiple restarts as nine cautions for wrecks including the lap 54 crash were flown, including three in the first twenty laps of the race.

Parker Kligerman‘s spin after a bump from Kaz Grala set up overtime, and two more cautions took place afterwards for Chad Chastain and Chandler Smith spinning. Allmendinger took off on both restarts while Riley Herbst was stuck battling with Sam Mayer and Austin Hill to hold onto second, enabling Alllmendinger to pull away.

The win is Allmendinger’s seventeen at the Xfinity level and sixth on an oval. He also won at COTA in March.

“I love winning on ovals because I know a lot of people doubt me on an oval,” Allmendinger remarked.

Mason Massey finished thirty-second in his first Xfinity start of 2023. At Emerling-Gase Motorsports, David Starr was thirtieth in his maiden race for the team while co-owner Joey Gase took over for C.J. McLaughlin after his practice crash and placed one spot behind.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11110A.J. Allmendinger*Kaulig RacingChevrolet196Running
2598Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord196Running
3341Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet196Running
4721Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet196Running
5238Josh BerryJR MotorsportsToyota196Running
62120John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota196Running
7628Zane Smith*RSS RacingFord196Running
83311Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet196Running
9100Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord196Running
101031Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet196Running
111348Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet196Running
12216Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet196Running
131227Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet196Running
142625Brett MoffittAM RacingFord196Running
15167Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet196Running
162026Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota196Running
17192Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet195Running
18324Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
191439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord195Running
20356Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
211738Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord195Running
222451Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet195Running
232878Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
24159Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
25929Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord195Running
262702Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet194Running
273045Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet194Running
282543Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet194Running
292291Chad Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet194Running
303635David StarrEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet193Running
313753Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsFord193Running
323108Mason MasseySS-Green Light RacingFord186Running
332992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet111Alternator
34318Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota68Accident
353824Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota61DVP
36877Carson Hocevar*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet53Accident
37419Ty Gibbs*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota53Accident
381807Stefan ParsonsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet0Accident
3944Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
DNQ66Chad FinchumMBM MotorsportsFord
DNQ74Dawson CramCHK RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2830 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kyle Weatherman joins JD Motorsports for Dover

By
1 Mins read
Kyle Weatherman will race for JD Motorsports at Nashville, and is “a possibility” to stay with the team for the rest of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Justin Marks to run first Xfinity race since 2018 at Chicago

By
1 Mins read
Trackhouse Racing Team owner Justin Marks will enter the NASCAR Xfinity race in Chicago for Kaulig Racing, his first start in the series since 2018.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Mason Massey joins SS-Green Light for Nashville

By
1 Mins read
Mason Massey will run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2023 this weeken at Nashville for SS-Green Light Racing.