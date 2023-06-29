Alex Albon: “We’re going to be aiming for points”

Alex Albon comes into the Austrian Grand Prix full of confidence following an impressive race in Canada which saw him finish seventh, his highest finish for Williams Racing.

Albon is hoping he can take momentum from the last race weekend into Austria and score back-to-back points for the first time this season. Albon is no stranger to the Red Bull Ring having raced at the circuit four times in total. The first three times were with Oracle Red Bull Racing and most recently with Williams last season, despite only finishing in the points once, he has good pace around the circuit and almost secured a podium in 2020, but an incident with Lewis Hamilton saw him finish fourth.

Albon has said that he and Williams will be aiming for more points this weekend and with the sprint weekend, anything is possible.

“I’m looking forward to Austria after coming off the back of a great weekend in Canada. This track is another one that should suit our car more than some other circuits. With this format being a sprint weekend, coupled with the rain, it’s all to play for. We’re going to be aiming for points so let’s work to try make that happen.”

Logan Sargeant: Sprint Format “offers more opportunities”

Credit: Williams Media

Logan Sargeant was in good spirits as he previewed the sprint weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, which he thinks will offer more opportunities to score his first points of the season.

Sargeant is yet to score points for Williams but he is hoping Austria will change his fortunes, with the American having really good memories from the circuit, winning around the Red Bull Ring previously in Formula 2 last season.

Although a repeat of his past success is unlikely this weekend, he’ll be aiming to improve and score his first points of the season. He remains just one of two drivers to score points this season, with the other being fellow rookie Nyck de Vries.

“I have a lot of really good memories from Austria in the past. I’m looking forward to heading back and building on that. Another sprint weekend offers more opportunities, and I think it will be a fun and exciting weekend!”