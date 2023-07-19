Haas’ Günther Steiner: “Sometimes instead of going forward everybody else moves forward, and you stay put”

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the Hungarian Grand Prix after a “tough” double header for the team, with two retirements between Austria and Great Britain and difficulty finding long run pace. Team Principal Günther Steiner feels that it is important to focus on what’s to come rather than past troubles, and said that they are conceptualizing post-shutdown updates.

“Obviously, the last two races were tough for us, but we need to think forward. These things in racing happen in general, that sometimes instead of going forward everybody else moves forward, and you stay put.

“The only thing we can do and what we will be doing, is work hard with the whole team pushing whatever we can, to move forward. It will take a little bit of time, but we already have things in mind we want to bring after the summer races to fix our problems. We need to keep our heads up, which we will do, and keep going.”

With improvement at the front of mind, Steiner said that the practice opportunity that Hungary will provide will be beneficial for the team, as they continue to process the issues they are having with translating Saturday pace to Sunday performance.

“I think we just go into Hungary with what we know, and know that we need to learn more as well. The best way to learn about a race car is by running it and opportunities to run them are not big these days because there’s no testing, so Friday practice will be good for us.

“We think we know where our key issues are and we’re working on solutions, but we still need to learn and every little bit you learn, will make you better in the long run.”

Haas is currently ranked eighth in the constructors’ standings, tied with Williams Racing at eleven points. With Williams seeing a drastic improvement in performance as of previous weeks, Haas will want to be fighting for points in Hungary to remain in contention.