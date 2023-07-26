Important for McLaren to Continue Development Push amid Recent Upturn in Form – Stella

Andrea Stella says the recent form from the McLaren F1 Team has been encouraging, but they know they will continue their development push if they are to stay in contention for podium finishes and perhaps even fight for race wins.

Lando Norris has finished second in both the British and Hungarian Grand Prix thanks to the updates brought to the MCL60 ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, while Oscar Piastri has also seen a good upturn of speed as he took fourth and fifth in the same two events.

Stella, the Team Principal at McLaren, says the data the team acquired from the race weekend at the Hungaroring will help them iron out their weaknesses from their upgraded MCL60, but it is important the team do not stop its developments if they want to improve on their position in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Another strong weekend from both drivers in Hungary and a further data point to help us analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the car,” said Stella. “It’s good to be in this position and the team have worked hard to get us here.

“However, while we can be more optimistic about the rest of our season, we know the other teams won’t stand still. Our plans and ambitions remain the same, we continue to push forward with the development of the MCL60 this year, and ultimately aim to be in a position to achieve race wins in the near future.”

This weekend will see the final race before the summer break at Spa-Francorchamps, and it is also the third of six planned sprint races planned for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Stella says the circuit is one of the most popular tracks on the calendar, but it being a sprint weekend will make for a challenging weekend, particularly if the weather is unsettled.

“Meanwhile, before the summer shutdown, we head to Belgium,” Stella added. “Spa is another popular circuit with the drivers. It has a nice mix of long straights and corners at all speeds and can be even more challenging if affected by the weather.

“It’s also a Sprint weekend, which adds to the challenge and the opportunities. As always, our team, together with our drivers, remain focused on the task at hand and are ready to give it their all.”