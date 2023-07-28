Layne Riggs joins Spire for IRP Trucks

Layne Riggs impressed in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début in 2022 when he finished seventh at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. A year later, on 11 August, he will return to the track as the driver of the #7 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Spire Motorsports.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Infinity Communications and Spire Motorsports to go short track racing in Indianapolis,” said Riggs. “I made my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début last season at the same track and we were able to put together a really solid seventh-place finish. I have a ton of short track experience and having Bono Manion calling the race from the top of the box puts us in a good spot to have great race.”

The defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, Riggs made three Truck starts in 2022 for Halmar Friesen Racing and notched top twenties in each. After his seventh, he finished nineteenth and thirteenth at Richmond and Phoenix, respectively.

After not being able to secure funding for a full-time Truck campaign, Riggs returned to the Trucks at Atlanta with TRICON Garage and finished twenty-eighth. He raced a Chevrolet for the first time at Nashville where he placed twenty-seventh for Young’s Motorsports.

“Layne Riggs is a proven talent in the pavement late model ranks and has made a name for himself as a gritty, hard-working, and smart race car driver,” said Manion, who will serve as his crew chief. “He’s the kind of kid you hope gets a chance at the next level. LOIRP is exactly the type of track that’s right in Layne’s wheelhouse so we have high expectations. We’re all excited to have him in the seat and optimistic about our chances to have a good night.”

The Spire #7 is thirty-second in owner points despite not running the full season. Their Cup driver Corey LaJoie began the year at Daytona, followed by Alex Bowman, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Marco Andretti, and Austin Hill each entering a race apiece. Larson won in his one-off at North Wilkesboro.