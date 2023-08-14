14 Stadium Super Trucks comprise Nashville field

The Stadium Super Trucks will be fourteen strong for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, tying the 2018 Grand Prix of Long Beach for the series’ largest grid at a street circuit and the most since thirteen at the 2021 Long Beach round.

Max and Robby Gordon, Gavin Harlien, Bill Hynes, and Robert Stout comprise the longtime faces. Like in 2021, Robby Gordon’s #7 will be sponsored by Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a local honky-tonk bar outside of which SST has hosted exhibitions when in town; he did not enter the 2022 round as he was focusing on SPEED UTV. Harlien is the defending winner after claiming Race #2 while Gordon and Stout split the 2021 Nashville races.

Matt Brabham will try for his third win in a row after sweeping Long Beach in April. He recently returned to Indy NXT with a strong outing at Iowa and is second in the Trans-Am Series’ TA points. The three-time SST champion won the first Nashville race in 2022.

Myles Cheek impressed at Long Beach when he dominated Race #2 before Brabham passed him with two laps remaining, and he hopes to continue his momentum in his first action at Nashville. Long Beach was his first SST start since 2017.

After their débuts in Long Beach, David Bernstein and Trey Hernquist are back for more. Bernstein finished twelfth and ninth at Long Beach while Hernquist was the best performing rookie in Race #2 when he placed seventh.

Rob Radmann will enter his maiden SST weekend after testing with the series in April. He arrives in Nashville with a background in SCCA and SVRA, and currently leads the SCCA Northern Conference Formula Atlantic Championship with one round remaining.

Zoey Edenholm makes her return after not racing the opener in Long Beach. She ran the full 2022 calendar and finished eighth in points with a best run of fifth in Nashville Race #1. In January, she took part in ARCA Menards Series preseason testing at Daytona.

Unable to race at Long Beach due to a lack of funding, Ben Maier picks up MAVTV backing for his first SST start of 2023. Maier, the youngest driver in the field at fourteen, was seventh in the 2022 championship with his first podium coming at Nashville Race #1.

Ryan Beat, fresh off a Pro 2 podium in Championship Off-Road at Dirt City, races in Nashville for the second time. He finished fourth in Race #1 last year but retired from the second due to a broken axle. At Long Beach, Beat was sixth in the first race before bowing out of the second with an engine failure.

Blade Hildebrand returns for the first time after four years away. He finished sixth in the 2018 standings and won the 2019 season opener in COTA, but has not appeared in the series since that year’s Long Beach weekend. He has mainly focused on desert racing such as SCORE International and the Dakar Rally; Hildebrand ran the latter’s 2019 race as part of Gordon’s SPEED programme before becoming a Red Bull athlete.

Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, 4 August, at 4:30 PM Central Daylight Time. Race #1 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:10 PM while Race #2 is after the NTT IndyCar Series at 2:30 PM.

Entry list