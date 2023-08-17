NitrocrossOff RoadRallycross

Conor Daly Returns to Nitrocross in Salt Lake City

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Dreyer & Reinbold Media

Conor Daly will return to the Nitrocross circuit again this season as Dreyer and Reinbold Racing have given him another seat in the FC1-X for Rounds 2 and 3 of the season. 

The American made his debut outing in Jay, Oklahoma for Round 1 at Midwest Outdoors where he got his first taste of the FC1-X. Being his first time out he struggled to come to grips with the car but soon found his footing and managed to hold his own in the heats. With his pace improving throughout the weekend, he finished eighth in the final avoiding any major incidents and having a clean race.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is thrilled to have Conor Daly back with us for Round 2 and 3 of the Nitrocross season,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “His exceptional talent, dedication, and fearlessness have been evident in every race he’s participated in. We are confident that Conor’s presence on the team will continue to push us towards the top of the leaderboard, and we can’t wait to see him take on the challenging Utah Motorsports Campus”, DRR said in a press release.

With Daly’s return, he looks ahead to one of Nitrocross’ more extravagant tracks as the track has three total jumps including the 130-foot gap jump along with banked newly added “Talledega” turns. He should also see an improvement in his pace as much of the track has been converted to tarmac aiding in grip and speed for Group E, two aspects of racing the Indycar driver has plenty of experience with.

Daly stated,  “I’m thrilled to be continuing with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the next rounds in Utah of the Nitrocross season. The first round was an incredible experience, and I am genuinely impressed with the dedication and professionalism of the team. Utah Motorsports Campus is a fantastic venue, and I’m eager to take on the unique challenges it presents. I’m excited to keep the momentum going and go for another strong showing!”

Daly joins forces with Robin Larsson, Andreas Bakkerud, and Fraser McConnell at DRR so he will have plenty of support to get up to proper speed this weekend. The Indycar driver can be seen racing this weekend 18/19 of August in Salt Lake City at the Utah Motorsport Campus. 

Share
Avatar photo
41 posts

About author
Hello, I’m Kieran the lead Nitro Rallycross contributor. I’ve been writing and doing race photography for a few years. My favorite motorsport discipline is Rallycross and I’ve been following the sport since 2016. My passion runs deep for the sport, so much that I've become a successful sim racer finishing 52nd in the world in the 2020 iRX season and competing in multiple series. Make sure to check back here often to read all things Nitro Rallycross.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Masahito Watanabe, Masahiro Ozeki bring Ural Gear Up to AXCR

By
2 Mins read
In a sea of bikes at the Asia Cross Country Rally, Masahito Watanabe and Masahiro Ozeki stand out as they are racing an Ural Gear Up sidecar instead.
Off Road

Ukrainian Trophy Raid champion Andriy Gusev killed in action in Kharkiv

By
1 Mins read
Lt. Col. Andriy Gusev, who won the 2014 Ukrainian Trophy Raid Championship, died in Kharkiv in June. He was a commander in the Omega special forces unit.
Off Road

Adrian Cenni headlines wild Bark River weekend

By
3 Mins read
Adrian Cenni’s first Pro 4 win in years, Ryan Beat stealing Pro 2 in the last turn, and Jordan Bernloehr winning a Pro Buggy drag race were among the highlights of Championship Off-Road’s trip to Bark River.