NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400 postponed to Monday

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR just cannot catch a break with the rain.

Michigan International Speedway was assailed by rain throughout Sunday, but NASCAR managed to find an opening to begin the Cup SeriesFireKeepers Casino 400 (albeit slightly earlier than the scheduled start time). After completing 75 of 200 laps, the weather returned and a lack of lights at the track virtually meant no more racing would take place on Sunday. The race will resume on Monday at 12 PM Eastern Time.

While nowhere near the halfway point that would have rendered the race official, the seventy-five laps were still an eventful affair. Chevrolets particularly struggled in the opening stage as Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott crashed out, as did William Byron after he hit the wall on the final lap of the segment. Josh Berry, racing as the interim driver of Legacy Motor Club‘s #42 Camaro after Noah Gragson was indefinitely suspended, was also a crash victim a lap after Stage #2 began.

Although in a Toyota, even pole winner Christopher Bell was not safe when he crashed while fighting for the lead on lap 65. Fellow Toyota driver Tyler Reddick was the leader at the time of the weather delay.

Bell’s team-mate Martin Truex Jr.—who recently rebuked retirement rumours to confirm he will return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024—won Stage #1 and led the most laps on Sunday with thirty. Truex, who sits fourth, is expected to be the favourite on Monday, especially as he has won Monday races twice in 2023 at Dover and New Hampshire.

According to Jonathan Fjeld of The Racing Experts, seventeen of NASCAR’s twenty-five race weekends in 2023 have been affected by weather.

Share
Avatar photo
2982 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

By
2 Mins read
After a George Floyd-related Instagram post he liked was uncovered, Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR. Josh Berry will replace him at Michigan.
NASCAR Cup Series

Chris Buescher cruises in RFK masterclass at Richmond

By
3 Mins read
Chris Buescher held off Denny Hamlin on a late restart at Richmond to score the win; he and RFK Racing boss Brad Keselowski combined to lead 190 of 400 laps.
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin clashes with Larson, wins at Pocono

By
4 Mins read
Denny Hamlin was probably the only person happy at the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono.