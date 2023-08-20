Ultimate Desert Challenge cancels Day 2 after Muben Shah’s death

Organisers called off the second day of the Ultimate Desert Challenge on Sunday after rider Muben Shah passed away from heat exhaustion and dehydration during Stage #3 the day prior.

On the third stage, held on the Sam sand dunes in Jaisalmer, Shah was spotted by other competitors sitting away from his bike. He quickly received medical attention and was taken to hospital, but died later in the day.

He was one of seventy-three bike riders in the UDC, twenty-five of whom including Shah competing in Group A for upgraded foreign-developed production bikes.

Although competitors are better prepared for the elements today than in the discipline’s early years, cross-country rallies especially in desert environments still present dangers due to the high temperatures. In April, bike rider and Dakar Rally alumnus Bram van der Wouden died while racing in the Morocco Desert Challenge after suffering rom heat stroke.

“As a mark of grief, we shall be cancelling the day 2 of the event and will conduct a remembrance for Mobin,” reads a statement from Team UDC. “Mobin was a great human being and an upcoming rider, who had been participating at various motorsports events across the country.

“The complete motorsport fraternity & Team UDC extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mobin Shah. At this difficult time, we stand with the family and shall offer our full support and assistance in every manner.”

Held since 2014, the UDC is a three-day rally in India.