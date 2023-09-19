World Rally-Raid Championship

Abu Dhabi winner Tobias Ebster to make Rallye du Maroc debut

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Tobias Ebster

Tobias Ebster secured his ticket to the 2024 Dakar Rally when he won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge‘s Rally2 category outright, even beating out those fighting for the World Rally-Raid Championship. Before heading to Saudi Arabia in January, he will have new ground to tackle when he enters the Rallye du Maroc in October.

After mostly competing in amateur rallies alongside his usual motocross and enduro events, Ebster made his début in an FIM cross-country world series at the 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup-ending Dubai International Baja. Two months later, he entered his maiden W2RC round at the ADDC; while not competing for points, he quickly set the tone by winning the Prologue among Rally2 bikes.

Paolo Lucci took the overall lead after taking the first three main stages, but Ebster kept close as he never finished worse than third during that stretch even after crashing and enduring clutch issues in Stage #1. Lucci’s own accident and injury in Stage #4 promoted Jean-Loup Lepan to the top spot with Ebster in tow before the latter scored the walk-off victory in the fifth and final leg.

His uncle Heinz Kinigadner won the inaugural ADDC bike overall in 1995. Kinigadner is currently a consultant for KTM Motorsport and W2RC RallyGP team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

As the overall winner, Ebster also defeated eight other riders for the Road to Dakar that earned him free admission to the Dakar Rally. The Road to Dakar is awarded at each W2RC event to the best bike and SSV competitor with no prior Dakar experience. Some of his fellow ADDC RtD riders are also competing at Dakar in 2024 such as Vincent Biau, Oran O’Kelly, and Modestas Siliunas.

Scheduled for 13-18 October, the Rallye du Maroc will be Ebster’s first time racing in Morocco. The event, which serves as the W2RC season finale, is often used for Dakar-bound teams as a final dress rehearsal for that race.

Share
Avatar photo
3092 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Romain Bouzigon running Rallye du Maroc in 2025 Dakar Rally quest

By
1 Mins read
Hoping to fulfill his Dakar Rally dream in 2025, French motocross rider and Doctor of Sports Science Romain Bouzigon will enter the Rallye du Maroc in October.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Alexander Gonsul becoming cross-country co-driver at Rallye TT Cuenca

By
2 Mins read
Alexander Gonsul, who lost his left arm and right leg fighting for Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces in Dementiivka last year, will be Ivan Barbero’s co-driver at the Rallye TT Cuenca.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Sergey Romanovsky to navigate at Rallye TT Cuenca

By
2 Mins read
Captain Sergey Romanovsky, a Ukrainian paratrooper who lost his right leg in combat in 2014, will serve as Vadim Pritulyak’s co-driver for the Rallye TT Cuenca in Spain.