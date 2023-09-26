Brett Moffitt to drive 2nd truck for Front Row Motorsports at Talladega

In 2015, Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year with Front Row Motorsports. Eight years later, he returns to the team, albeit in the Craftsman Truck Series for Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. He will drive a newly opened #34 Ford F-150 with sponsorship from Fr8Auctions, who previously backed his 2015 Cup campaign.

Moffitt ran all but the road courses and Talladega for FRM during his Cup ROTY season, taking over the #34 from David Ragan who was at Joe Gibbs Racing in relief duty for the injured Kyle Busch. Despite earning ROTY, he did not return to FRM for 2016 and instead dropped down to the Truck Series on a part-time basis.

He won the 2018 Truck championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises before spending two years at GMS Racing. Since 2021, Moffitt has been an Xfinity Series regular and is currently running the full calendar for AM Racing.

His last Truck Series action also came with AM at Kansas in 2022. In three career Truck starts at Talladega, he has two top tens and a best run of fourth in 2019.

“It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the Truck Series again, especially with a championship team,” said Moffitt. “I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together. All the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together. I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane (Smith) in his title defence.”

Besides Cup cars, FRM opened a Truck programme in 2020, fielding the #38 truck. Smith joined the team two years later and won the championship in his first season. Entering Talladega, Smith is fifth in points with two wins.

Since the #34 is a new entry, it does not have owner points and therefore must make the race on qualifying time. Forty trucks are currently entered for thirty-six spots, meaning four are going home.