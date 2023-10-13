McLaren’s Andrea Stella: “We must remain with our feet on the ground” after double podium in Qatar

McLaren F1 Team accomplished their 500th podium in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Qatar Grand Prix, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris achieving top three results in Lusail.

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella said that the team had a “fantastic day” and adapted well to the unusual conditions in Qatar, including the extreme heat and tyre life limitations set by the FIA.

Along with the team’s successful finish, McLaren broke the world record for fastest pit stop with a 1.8 second stop for Norris.

“A fantastic day for the team as we achieve our 500th podium in Formula 1. Both Lando and Oscar drove great races in difficult conditions to finish P2 and P3 to add to the success in the Sprint yesterday.

“A double podium rewards the team both trackside and at the factory for their brilliant work and my thanks go to them for their continued commitment and dedication to McLaren.

“The tyre limitations provided an interesting challenge for the team as we had to adapt our strategy and prepare the team for six stops. However, they managed very well and the brilliant work by the pit-stop crew saw the fastest stop of 1.8 seconds.”

With a large haul of points secured in Qatar, McLaren is inching closer to overtaking Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team for fourth place in the constructors’ championship— just eleven points now separate the teams.

“We now turn our focus to a busy triple-header and continue to close the gap to our competitors. We must remain with our feet on the ground, however for now, we will celebrate the success of a very strong weekend.”