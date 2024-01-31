Dakar

Jaromir Romancik: “(Malle Moto) is the real Dakar and it’s probably the cheapest option for me”

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Frederic Le Floc'h/DPPI

Jaromír Romančík‘s Dakar Rally début ended after the halfway point when he sacrificed his bike’s rear wheel to help team-mate Milan Engel continue the race. For 2025, he hopes to not only reach the finish but is also thinking about raising the stakes by competing without a team in the Original by Motul category.

“Next time, I would like to go do the Original by Motul,” he told Czech station TV Nova. “It’s the real Dakar, and after all, it’s probably the cheapest option for me.”

Romančík arrived at the Dakar as part of the all-Czech Orion – Moto Racing Group, on the heels of finishing seventh overall in Rally2 at the 2023 Rallye du Maroc and second among Road to Dakar entrants where victory would have earned him free registration. However, his fortunes quickly took a wrong turn as an upset stomach plagued him on the opening stage, then a fuel system problem on his KTM 450 forced him to stop fifteen times in Stage #2. His illness returned shortly after the third day began and forced him to drop out again.

He finally completed a stage in Stage #4, albeit with a damaged radiator that caused him to lose water early on. His fortunes improved over the next two days with finishes of fifteenth and twentieth, the latter coming in the 48-hour Chrono Stage.

Unfortunately, Stage #7 ended up being his last when he encountered Engel sixty kilometres into the leg with the rear wheel removed.

“My heart told me to help him, so I stopped immediately and without hesitation gave him the rear wheel even though I knew that if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to continue,” Romančík tearfully stated after bowing out. “I’m not too concerned anymore, just here to gain experience. I hope Milan finishes, and that this thing paid off.”

True to his hopes, Engel both completed the race and scored a top ten as he finished tenth in Rally2, the second highest rider among those not competing for the World Rally-Raid Championship behind winner Harith Noah. The team’s other Rally2 riders Martin Prokeš, Bartłomiej Tabin, and Dušan Drdaj respectively finished twenty-ninth, thirty-ninth, and seventieth. Martin Michek also placed tenth overall in the top-level RallyGP class for Orion–MRG.

Original by Motul, also known as Malle Moto, is a subcategory of Rally2 intended for riders who do not have assistance from crews and instead work on their bikes on their own or with the help of fellow racers. While Malle Moto competitors are consequently often at a disadvantage compared to their Rally2 counterparts, they can still put up impressive performances as was the case with winner Tobias Ebster, who won Rally2 outright in Stage #5 and set the ninth best time in the larger class.

Share
Avatar photo
3465 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarEuropean Rallycross

Jan de Rooy, 1943–2024

By
2 Mins read
Jan de Rooy, Dutch and FIA European Rallycross star in the 1970s and winner of the 1987 Paris–Dakar Rally in the Truck category, died Tuesday at the age of 80.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Dacia Sandrider to race 2024 Rallye du Maroc, 2025 Dakar and W2RC

By
2 Mins read
The Dacia Sandrider will run the Rallye du Maroc in 2024 followed by the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship and Dakar Rally with Sébastien Loeb, Cristina Gutiérrez, and Nasser Al-Attiyah.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Giulia Maroni, 1986–2024

By
1 Mins read
Giulia Maroni, the 2021 Italian Cross-Country co-driver champion and 2022 FIA European Bajas T4 runner-up who also raced the Dakar Rally, died Sunday when she slipped while mountain hiking. She was 37 years old.