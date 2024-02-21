SCORE introduces Trophy Truck qualifying for full season

Trophy Trucks will have to earn their starting spot at all four SCORE International World Desert Championship rounds in 2024. On Tuesday, the sanctioning body announced qualifying has been expanded to the entire calendar after previously taking place exclusively at the San Felipe 250 and Baja 400, meaning the Baja 500 and Baja 1000 will also set their TT starting lineups days before race time.
Each of the three Trophy Truck categories—the headlining eponymous class, Trophy Truck Legends, and Trophy Truck Spec—will go Each class will go out at a time in single-truck qualifying. Trophy Truck and Legends will combine their final qualifying results to set the starting order, meaning a Legends truck can start ahead of a regular TT, while all TT Specs begin the race behind both categories and Class 1.
To incentivise running the full season, trucks must race the previous event to be eligible for qualifying; for example, everyone who is allowed to qualify for the Baja 500 would have already raced at San Felipe. Non-qualifiers will have their starting spots set by random draw if they have already paid their mandatory fees, while those who fail to complete the payments start at the back.
The remaining categories will have their starting positions determined by where they finished in the previous race. A draw is used for those who did not run said round or pay off their fees in time.
Team Australia’s Toby Price and Paul Weel swept the two qualifying sessions in 2023 at the San Felipe 250 and Baja 400.
The 2024 SCORE season begins in San Felipe on 23 March, while qualifying will take place two days prior on 21 March. Teams must have submitted their entry application and fees online by 8 March or in-person at SCORE’s Ensenada office on 15 March, as well as completing on-site registration on 20 March in order to qualify.
2024 start order by class
Four-Wheelers
|Start
|Class
|1
|Trophy Truck*
|2
|Trophy Truck Legends*
|3
|Class 1
|4
|Trophy Truck Spec
|5
|Class 10
|6
|Pro UTV Open
|7
|Pro UTV Forced Induction
|8
|Class 7
|9
|SCORE Lites
|10
|Pro UTV Normally Aspirated
|11
|Class 5
|12
|Pro UTV Unlimited
|13
|Pro Stock UTV
|14
|Class 1/2-1600
|15
|Class 8
|16
|Heavy Metal
|17
|Heavy Metal Limited
|18
|Hammer Truck
|19
|Class 3
|20
|Class 5-1600
|21
|Baja Challenge
|22
|Stock Mid-Size
|23
|Class 7F
|24
|Class 7SX
|25
|Stock Full Size
|26
|Trophy Lite
|27
|Baja-e Trucks
|28
|Baja-e Cars
|29
|Baja-e UTVs
|30
|Class 2
|31
|Class 11
|32
|Sportsman Truck
|33
|Sportsman Buggy
|34
|Sportsman UTV
Motos and Quads
|Start
|Class
|1
|Pro Moto Unlimited
|2
|Pro Moto 30
|3
|Pro Moto Limited
|4
|Pro Moto 50
|5
|Pro Moto 40
|6
|Pro Moto 60
|7
|Pro Moto Ironman
|8
|Pro Moto Adventure
|9
|Pro Quad
|10
|Pro Quad Ironman
|11
|Pro Baja-e Moto
|12
|Pro Baja-e Quad
|13
|Sportsman Moto
|14
|Sportsman Quad