SCORE introduces Trophy Truck qualifying for full season

Trophy Trucks will have to earn their starting spot at all four SCORE International World Desert Championship rounds in 2024. On Tuesday, the sanctioning body announced qualifying has been expanded to the entire calendar after previously taking place exclusively at the San Felipe 250 and Baja 400, meaning the Baja 500 and Baja 1000 will also set their TT starting lineups days before race time.

Each of the three Trophy Truck categories—the headlining eponymous class, Trophy Truck Legends, and Trophy Truck Spec—will go Each class will go out at a time in single-truck qualifying. Trophy Truck and Legends will combine their final qualifying results to set the starting order, meaning a Legends truck can start ahead of a regular TT, while all TT Specs begin the race behind both categories and Class 1.

To incentivise running the full season, trucks must race the previous event to be eligible for qualifying; for example, everyone who is allowed to qualify for the Baja 500 would have already raced at San Felipe. Non-qualifiers will have their starting spots set by random draw if they have already paid their mandatory fees, while those who fail to complete the payments start at the back.

The remaining categories will have their starting positions determined by where they finished in the previous race. A draw is used for those who did not run said round or pay off their fees in time.

Team Australia’s Toby Price and Paul Weel swept the two qualifying sessions in 2023 at the San Felipe 250 and Baja 400.

The 2024 SCORE season begins in San Felipe on 23 March, while qualifying will take place two days prior on 21 March. Teams must have submitted their entry application and fees online by 8 March or in-person at SCORE’s Ensenada office on 15 March, as well as completing on-site registration on 20 March in order to qualify.

2024 start order by class

Four-Wheelers

StartClass
1Trophy Truck*
2Trophy Truck Legends*
3Class 1
4Trophy Truck Spec
5Class 10
6Pro UTV Open
7Pro UTV Forced Induction
8Class 7
9SCORE Lites
10Pro UTV Normally Aspirated
11Class 5
12Pro UTV Unlimited
13Pro Stock UTV
14Class 1/2-1600
15Class 8
16Heavy Metal
17Heavy Metal Limited
18Hammer Truck
19Class 3
20Class 5-1600
21Baja Challenge
22Stock Mid-Size
23Class 7F
24Class 7SX
25Stock Full Size
26Trophy Lite
27Baja-e Trucks
28Baja-e Cars
29Baja-e UTVs
30Class 2
31Class 11
32Sportsman Truck
33Sportsman Buggy
34Sportsman UTV
* – Both classes can mix

Motos and Quads

StartClass
1Pro Moto Unlimited
2Pro Moto 30
3Pro Moto Limited
4Pro Moto 50
5Pro Moto 40
6Pro Moto 60
7Pro Moto Ironman
8Pro Moto Adventure
9Pro Quad
10Pro Quad Ironman
11Pro Baja-e Moto
12Pro Baja-e Quad
13Sportsman Moto
14Sportsman Quad
