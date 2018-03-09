Minimum refuelling times have been introduced ahead of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
The #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing crew celebrated class victory at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans that was almost the overall win.
Scott Sharp is looking for replacements for Olivier Pla and Nicolas Lapierre for Petit Le Mans
Alessio Picariello will race for Montaplast by Land-Motorsport at Sebring
CJ Wilson Racing will debut in the GTD class at Sebring
Performance Tech Motorsports will contest the full IMSA season
3GT Racing Lexus
Simon Trummer crashed the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA on Friday
BMW RLL Team M8
Porsche 911 RSR (912), Porsche GT Team: Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni, Porsche 911 GT3 R (73), Park Place Motorsports: Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey, Norbert Siedler, Timothy Pappas
BMW has been given power adjustments in IMSA's latest Balance of Performance charts
Paul di Resta has added two more IMSA races to his 2018 schedule
Fritz Enzinger
Action Express
Risi Competizione Ferrar 488 GTE
Toyota - 6 hours of Fuji - FIA WEC