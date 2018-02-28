Cameron Das is confirmed to race with Carlin in 2018
Petru Florescu will continue with Fortec Motorsport in 2018
Aldo Festante will race for RP Motorsport in 2018
Lukas Dunner steps up to EuroFormula Open in 2018
Michelin will remain as the official tyre supplier of EuroFormula Open for a further three seasons
Felipe Drugovich will race for RP Motorsport in 2018