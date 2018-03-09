G-Drive Racing will field a silver-rated driver in 2018 alongside Vergne and Rusinov
Ebimotors progress to ELMS and will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018
IDEC Sport Racing at Monza Testing, 2017
Norman Nato will race for Racing Engineering in the European Le Mans Series in 2018
Digital mock up of #47 Le Mans livery
By Speed Factory continue in ELMS for a fourth season