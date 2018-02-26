The STR13 is the first Toro Rosso to be powered by Honda
Fernando Alonso says there should be no debate over the Halo's introduction
Toto Wolff is not a fan of the Halo
Tim Goss says the MCL33 is an evolution of the MCL32
McLaren launched their MCL33 on Friday
Mansour Ojjeh has high hopes for a strong 2018 for McLaren
McLaren launched their MCL33 on Friday
Fernando Alonso with the McLaren Renault MCL33
McLaren F1-Team - 2018
The McLaren MCL33
The McLaren MCL33
Paddy Lowe expects nobody to notice the Halo by the second race of the season
Mercedes AMG Petronas W09 EQ Power+. Silverstone - Valtteri Bottas
Carlos Sainz Jr. says drivers will not take long to adapt to the Halo
Cyril Abiteboul has high hopes for Renault in 2018