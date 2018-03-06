Brendon Hartley feels Toro Rosso Honda could surprise people in 2018
Guenther Steiner does not want a F1 pre-season test in Bahrain
Toro Rosso would welcome a testing return to Bahrain in 2019
Two teams vetoed the idea of changing one of the days of the first test last week
Lewis Hamilton was quickest during last weeks first pre-season test
Marcus Ericsson says Sauber has gone through a big transformation over the winter
Toro Rosso completed the most laps of anyone in test one
Haas lost a lot of track time due to the weather in Spain
Williams gathered a lot of data from test one, according to Paddy Lowe
Sergey Sirotkin hopes for a drier second test next week
Sauber had a positive first test, according to Frédéric Vasseur
Both Sauber drivers were positive after the first pre-season test
Valtteri Bottas completed sixty laps on Thursday
Renault hope for better weather in test two
Honda was pleased with the productive first test of the Toro Rosso era
Pierre Gasly completed 147 laps on Thursday
Pierre Gasly ended tenth fastest on Thursday
Max Verstappen completed only 35 laps on Thursday