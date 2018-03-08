Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing has revealed its 2018 driver line-up
Pietro Fittipaldi will take Renger van der Zande's DragonSpeed LMP1 seat in the two WEC and IMSA race clashes
Minimum refuelling times have been introduced ahead of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
The #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing crew celebrated class victory at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans that was almost the overall win.
Scott Sharp is looking for replacements for Olivier Pla and Nicolas Lapierre for Petit Le Mans
Alessio Picariello will race for Montaplast by Land-Motorsport at Sebring
CJ Wilson Racing will debut in the GTD class at Sebring
Performance Tech Motorsports will contest the full IMSA season
3GT Racing Lexus
Simon Trummer crashed the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA on Friday
BMW has been given power adjustments in IMSA's latest Balance of Performance charts
Paul di Resta has added two more IMSA races to his 2018 schedule
Toyota - 6 hours of Fuji - FIA WEC
JDC-Miller MotorSports has withdrawn from the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans
Drivers will not be able to race at both Petit Le Mans and Fuji in 2018 due to a scheduling clash