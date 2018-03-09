Credit: Porsche GB
2018 will mark the sixteenth season of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, the one-make series racing around the UK and Italy. Once again the series plays a supporting role on the TOCA package alongside the British Touring Car Championship.
All competitors race in identical 460 hp 911 GT3 Cup cars split in to three classes – Pro, Pro-Am and Am.
|Brands Hatch (Indy)
|6-8 April
|Donington Park
|26-29 April
|Monza, Italy
|11-13 May
|Oulton Park (Island)
|8-10 June
|Snetterton (300)
|27-29 July
|Knockhill
|24-26 August
|Silverstone (National)
|14-16 September
|Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
|28-30 September
|PCCGB Pro
|Redline Racing
|Dino Zamparelli
|Slidesports
|Tio Ellinas
|Team Parker Racing
|George Gamble
|JTR
|Daniel Harper
|JTR
|Lewis Plato
|PCCGB Pro-Am
|Team Parker Racing
|Seb Perez
|JTR
|Jamie Orton
|Motorbase Performance
|Dan Vaughan
|PCCGB Am Class
|Slidesports
|David Fairbrother
|Rob Boston Racing
|Fraser Robertson
|Class TBA
|GT Marques
|Esmee Hawkey
|In2Racing
|TBA
|JTR
|TBA