Credit: Porsche GB

2018 will mark the sixteenth season of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, the one-make series racing around the UK and Italy. Once again the series plays a supporting role on the TOCA package alongside the British Touring Car Championship.

All competitors race in identical 460 hp 911 GT3 Cup cars split in to three classes – Pro, Pro-Am and Am.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Calendar

Brands Hatch (Indy) 6-8 April Donington Park 26-29 April Monza, Italy 11-13 May Oulton Park (Island) 8-10 June Snetterton (300) 27-29 July Knockhill 24-26 August Silverstone (National) 14-16 September Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) 28-30 September

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Entry List

