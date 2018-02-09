2018 marks the 86th Rallye Automobile Monte-Carlo which takes place on 25-28 January.

Two main classes within the FIA World Rally Championship will be competing, with Sébastien Ogier heading up the WRC class, while WRC2 plays the supporting role ahead of the national rally competitors.

Championship Entries

[WRC] Andreas Mikkelsen – Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

[WRC] Bryan Bouffier – Ford Fiesta WRC

[WRC] Craig Breen – Citroën C3 WRC

[WRC] Dani Sordo – Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

[WRC] Elfyn Evans – Ford Fiesta WRC

[WRC] Esapekka Lappi – Toyota Yaris WRC

[WRC] Jari-Matti Latvala – Toyota Yaris WRC

[WRC] Kris Meeke – Citroën C3 WRC

[WRC] Ott Tänak – Toyota Yaris WRC

[WRC] Sébastien Ogier – Ford Fiesta WRC

[WRC] Thierry Neuville – Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

[WRC2] Eddie Sciessere – Citroën DS3 R5

[WRC2] Eric Camilli – Ford Fiesta R5

[WRC2] Guillaume de Mevius – Peugeot 208 T16

[WRC2] Jan Kopecký – Škoda Fabia R5

[WRC2] Kevin Abbring – Ford Fiesta R5

[WRC2] Teemu Suninen – Ford Fiesta R5

[WRC3] Amaury Molle – Peugeot 208 R2

[WRC3] Enrico Brazzoli – Peugeot 208 R2

[WRC3] Jean-Baptiste Franceschi – Ford Fiesta R2T

[WRC3] Taisko Lario – Peugeot 208 R2

[RGT] Andrea Nucita – Fiat 124 Abarth Rally RGT

[RGT] Nicolas Ciamin – Fiat 124 Abarth Rally RGT