The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series enters its twenty-third season and the ninety-seventh season of American open wheel racing.
2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Entry List
11 March: Firestone GP of St. Petersburg [Street]
7 April: Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix GP [Oval]
15 April: Toyota GP of Long Beach [Street]
22 April: Honda Indy GP of Alabama [Road]
12 May: IndyCar GP [Road]
27 May: 102nd Indianapolis 500
2 June: Chevrolet Detroit GP [Street]
3 June: Chevrolet Detroit GP [Street]
9 June: Texas Indy 600 [Oval]
24 June: Kohler GP [Road]
8 June: Iowa Corn 300 [Oval]
15 June: Honda Indy Toronto [Street]
29 June: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio [Road]
19 August: ABC Supply 500 [Oval]
25 August: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 [Oval]
2 September: GP of Portland [Road]
16 September: GP of Sonoma [Road]