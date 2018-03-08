Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing has revealed its 2018 driver line-up
2015 ADAC Nurburgring 24 Hours (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
2015 ADAC Nurburgring 24 Hours (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
2015 ADAC Nurburgring 24 Hours (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
2015 Nurburgring 24 Hours (Credit: Gruppe C GmbH)
2014 Nurburging 24 Hours (Credit: Marc VDS Racing)
Estre admitted to taking risks on his flying lap (Credit: Tom Loomes)