

Credit: Ivo Kivistik / Red Bull Content Pool

Andreas Mikkelsen is a Norwegian rally driver who was born on 22 June 1989 in Oslo, Norway. After a junior career in alpine skiing he made the move in to motorsport, initially in motocross, before turning his focus to rallying.

In 2006 at the age of 17 Mikkelsen made his rally debut in the British Rally Championship, by the end of the year he made his World Rally Championship debut in a Ford Focus RS WRC.

2011 he signed with Skoda UK Motorsport for two seasons where he dominated IRC and ERC before a move to Volkswagen Motorsport where he collected his first victory in 2015.

Fast-forward to 2018 and moving on from a year that saw him drive for Skoda, Citroen and Hyundai after VW pulling out of WRC, Mikkelsen is settled for the season with Hyundai Motorsport, driving a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.