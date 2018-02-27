James Ellison - Cartegena Test
Josh Brookes on the podium at Snetterton
Josh Brookes - Snetterton
Josh Brookes at Knockhill
Brookes Oulton Park
Brookes
Anvil Hire Yamaha
Josh Brookes
mainwaring-smart
Anvil Hire Yamaha
Rispoli
Rispoli
Rispoli
Rispoli
Rispoli