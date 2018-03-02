IDEC Sport Racing at Monza Testing, 2017
Arc Bratislava, Ligier JSP217, LMP2, #49, Miroslav Konopka, Konstantins Calko, Rik Breukers, 24 Hours of Le Mans
Digital rendering of a Ginetta LMP1 prototype.
2013 Total 24 Hours of Spa (Credit: V-IMAGES.com/Fabre)