Credit: AS Autosport Photography
After Stefano Coletti led the morning session Felipe Nasr paced the afternoon's running (Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Series Media Service)
Calado set the fastest time of the day (Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Series Media Service)
Mitch Evans - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Series Media Service
Johnny Cecotto - Photo Credit: Malcolm Griffiths/GP2 Series Media Service