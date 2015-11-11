Schneider, Bleekemolen and Al Qubaisi completed a stellar year for Black Falcon (Credit: Gulf 12 Hours)
The first part of the Gulf 12 Hours gets underway (Credit: Gulf 12 Hours)
Avelon Formula's Wolf CN Prototype led the way in the first session (Credit: Gulf 12 Hours)
The crew of the #1 retained the Gulf 12 Hours for AF Corse (Photo Credit: Gulf 12 Hours)