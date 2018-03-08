Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing has revealed its 2018 driver line-up
DTM-Start 1990 Nürburgring - Credit: DTM
Penalty dropped the #18 Black Falcon Mercedes out of the top ten (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography))
Stippler edged ahead of his second of two flying laps in the session (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
Toni Vilander put the yellow AF Corse Ferrari top of the session (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
WRT Audi
Laurens Vanthoor
Nogaro
Blancpain Sprint Series - Photo Credit: Olivier Beroud/Vision Sport Agency
The Audi and BMW teams fought wheel-to-wheel late in the race (Credit: Brecht Decancq/Brecht Decancq Photography)
2014 Total 24 Hours of Spa (Credit: Brecht Decancq Photography)
Vanthoor made sure of a home pole for the WRT sqaud (Credit: Brecht Decancq Photography)
Bernd Schneider was the fastest man as the Spa 24 Hours action opened (Credit: Brecht Decancq Photography)
Total 24 Hours of Spa (Credit: VIMAGES/Fabre)
A strong test day has bolstered Primat's hopes of the 24 Hours podium (Credit: HTP Motorsport)
Perera moved to the top in the early laps of the final part of the session (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)