Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Bruno Famin
Team Peugeot-Hansen to become Team Peugeot Total for 2018 FIA World RX
FIA World Rallycross to switch to electric powertrains from 2020
Peugeot Sport Bow Out of Dakar Rally with Third Consecutive Win
Sainz ‘Upset’ by Stewards Decision to Penalise him for Quad ‘Collision’
Sainz Penalised for Quad Collision, Peugeot to Appeal Penalty
Famin Critical of ‘Unsportsmanlike’ Dakar Rally Map Rule Changes
Peugeot Boss Looking to End Dakar Presence With Final Victory
Team Peugeot Total to Pull Out of Dakar Rally after 2018
Peugeot’s Bruno Famin: “It’s obviously been a positive event for us”
Timmy Hansen: “Everything that could go wrong this weekend did!”
Jeanney looking to improve on 2015 results as he heads up Peugeot Hansen Academy
Loeb thrilled with challenge as Team Peugeot Hansen prepare to defend WRX title
Sainz takes overall lead as Loeb and Peterhansel experience troubles
Loeb back in control as he takes Stage 5 Dakar victory
Suarez and Berfa announced for Peugeot Rally Academy
Sebastien Loeb: “Five hours after we rolled, we still hadn’t seen anyone around”
Team Peugeot-Hansen Ready For Flat-Out WorldRX Attack
Imola 1-2 Keeps Peugeot Atop ILMC Standings
Peugeot’s ILMC Triumph Ends 908 Career On A Zhuhai
Peugeot Sport Ready To Defend Le Mans Title 12 Months On
