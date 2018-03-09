Monday, March 12 2018
Posts in tag
BTCC 2017
Former-BTCC Driver Dennis Strandberg Returns to VW Racing Cup
Turkington ‘Proud, But Gutted’ To Miss Out On Third BTCC Title
Tom Ingram: “We’re Just a Little Team Running out of a Chicken Shed”
Andrew Jordan: “We Made Decent Progress” at Brands
Rob Huff Replaces Tom Chilton For Power Maxed At Silverstone
Sutton Delighted To See BMR Team-Mate Plato’s Resurgence
Ingram Tops Damp Opening Free Practice Session At Knockhill
Turkington Says Race One Error “May Have Helped” BTCC Points Haul
Sutton “In A Real Rhythm” With Subaru After Snetterton Double
Jason Plato ‘Would Help’ BMR Team-Mate Sutton’s BTCC Title Bid
Jackson, Motorbase Focused On Luke Davenport’s Recovery
Shedden Holds 11-Point Lead Despite ‘Sabbatical From Sharp End’
Daniel Lloyd Parts Ways With Triple Eight MG Team
Verbal Warning Given To Shedden After Cook Collision At Oulton
Ashley Sutton Surges To Subaru Win In Second Oulton Park Race
Andrew Jordan: Soft Tyre May Have Been Better With Weight In Car
Aiden Moffat Says Mercedes Struggled On The Softer Tyres
Jordan Pips Neal For Race One Victory At Oulton Park
Andrew Jordan: This Is The Best I’ve Ever Felt In The BMW
Pole-Sitter Matt Neal Says Honda Has Tyre Performance To Beat Jordan
