Saturday, March 10 2018
Home
News
Features
Photos
TCF Blogs
Videos
Contribute
Contact Us
Facebook
Instagram
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Formula 1
BTCC
Open Wheel
FIA Formula E
IndyCar
FIA Formula 2
GP3 Series
EuroFormula Open
European Formula 3
Formula Renault 2.0
Formula V8 3.5
British F3
F4 British Championship
ADAC Formula 4
French F4
Sportscars
FIA World Endurance Championship
IMSA
FIA European Le Mans Series
Blancpain Endurance Series
Blancpain Sprint
British GT
LMP3 Cup
Ginetta GT4 Supercup
Ginetta GT5 Challenge
Ginetta Junior
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland
Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Touring Cars
BTCC
DTM
WTCR
TCR UK
Renault UK Clio Cup
Michelin Clio Cup Series
VW Racing Cup
MINI Challenge
Motorcycles
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
British Superbike
World Superbike
Road Racing
Rally
FIA World Rally Championship
FIA European Rally Championship
British Rally Championship
National Rally
Rallycross
FIA World Rallycross
Global Rallycross
FIA European Rallycross
British Rallycross
Posts in tag
Carlos Sainz Sr.
Carlos Sainz Jr. sees potential in the Renault R.S. 18
Carlos Sainz Jr. makes rally debut in Monte-Carlo
Peugeot Sport Bow Out of Dakar Rally with Third Consecutive Win
Sainz Revelling in ‘Satisfying’ Victory after ‘Truly Challenging’ Route
De Villiers Takes Final Stage Win, Sainz Celebrates Overall Dakar Victory
Dakar Stage 13 Unlucky For Peterhansel as Al-Attiyah Wins
Al-Attiyah Wins Dakar Stage 12 as Nikolaev Retakes Trucks Lead
Sainz 10 Minute Dakar Penalty Overturned
Peterhansel Wins Stage Ten, Walkner Takes Lead in Bikes as Chaos Ensues
Koolen Launches Outburst Against Leniency of Sainz Penalty, Threatens Court Action
Sainz ‘Upset’ by Stewards Decision to Penalise him for Quad ‘Collision’
Sainz Penalised for Quad Collision, Peugeot to Appeal Penalty
Sainz Facing Investigation After Accusations of Hitting Quad Rider
New Leader Sainz Still Thinking about Survival after Tough Day in Bolivia
Peterhansel Relinquishes Overall Lead to Sainz after Dramatic Seventh Stage
Sainz Believes he can Deny Peterhansel Dakar Win Despite Large Deficit
Sainz Takes Stage Six Win, Benavides Takes Over Bikes Class Lead
Rally Legends Feel Peru Stages ‘Very Difficult’ for Amateurs in 2018 Dakar
Peterhansel Extends Dakar Advantage but Loeb Forced to Withdraw
Al-Attiyah Wins Stage Three as Peterhansel Takes Overall Lead
1
2
3
4
Facebook
Instagram
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
MENU
Latest News
Join The TCF Team
Features
Contact Us
Formula 1
FIA Formula 1
FIA Formula 2
GP3 Series
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
BTCC
BTCC
Ginetta GT4 Supercup
Ginetta Junior
Porsche Carrera Cup GB
F4 British Championship
Renault UK Clio Cup
Open Wheel
IndyCar
FIA Formula E
EuroFormula Open
European Formula 3
Formula Renault 2.0
Formula V8 3.5
British F3
ADAC Formula 4
French F4
Sportscars
FIA World Endurance Championship
IMSA
FIA European Le Mans Series
Blancpain Endurance Series
Blancpain Sprint
British GT
Britcar
Ginetta GT5 Challenge
LMP3 Cup
Audi Sport TT Cup
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland
Touring Cars
BTCC
DTM
Michelin Clio Cup Series
VW Racing Cup
MINI Challenge
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series
Motorcycles
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
British Superbike
World Superbike
Road Racing
Off Road
FIA World Rally Championship
FIA European Rally Championship
British Rally Championship
National Rally
FIA World Rallycross
FIA European Rallycross
Global Rallycross
British Rallycross
Back