Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Charles Leclerc
Räikkönen and Ferrari Conclude Final Day of Pre-Season Testing Fastest
Ericsson Looking to Enhance Reputation by Taking Fight to Leclerc
Ricciardo and Red Bull return to top spot on day two
Vasseur Wants Alfa Romeo Sauber to Improve Consistently throughout 2018
Alfa Romeo Deal has made Sauber ‘More Attractive’ to Sponsors – Vasseur
Sauber’s Frédéric Vasseur: “It has been quite a productive first week”
Alfa Romeo Sauber Duo Pleased with ‘Insightful’ First Pre-Season Test
Hamilton Ends Final Day of First Test on Top ahead of Vandoorne
Leclerc Feels New Sauber ‘has potential’ after First Test with C37
Vettel and Ferrari top of the leaderboards on day two in Barcelona
2018 Formula 1 Season: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Test 1 – Preview
Vasseur Happy to be Reunited with F1 Debutant Leclerc
Artem Markelov announced as Renault development driver
C37 “Different Car Philosophy” Compared to C36 – Sauber’s Jörg Zander
Frederic Vasseur sets clear goals for Sauber in 2018
Alfa Romeo Sauber Reveal 2018 Formula 1 car – The C37
Alfa Romeo Alliance ‘A Huge Step’ for Sauber, says Frederic Vasseur
18 Finalists Selected for Winfield Scholarship
Pascal Wehrlein sees Super Formula as route back to F1
2018-Specification Ferrari Engine ‘A Big Boost’ to Sauber – Leclerc
