Credit: Darren Hurrell

Ciceley Motorsport entered in to motorsport in 2011, taking Adam Morgan to victory in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, two years later the team made their BTCC debut with Morgan (who raced with Speedworks Motorsport in 2012 in the BTCC).

Running the Toyota Avensis, Morgan and Ciceley managed to secure top-ten finishes throughout the year, with the highlight being podium finish at the third race at Oulton Park.

Since 2014 the team have competed with a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, securing four wins and multiple podiums.

For 2018 the team step up to two cars in the BTCC, with Tom Oliphant switching away from racing Porsche’s to make his top-tier tin-top debut alongside Adam Morgan.