Digital mock up of #47 Le Mans livery
Barker beat a combined field of French and British Carrera Cup racers (Credit: Alexis Goure Photographe)
Karl Leonard will lead the British Pro-Am 1 class at the start (Credit: Alexis Goure Photographe)
The teams invited to for the grid for the 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans will be announced on February 1 (Photo Credit: MacLean Photographic)
On their first visit to Le Mans Starworks Motorsport left with the class win (Photo Credit: Rolex/Stephan Cooper)