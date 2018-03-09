Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Darren Turner
Aston Martin Racing Completes over 20,000km of Testing
Aston Martin Racing to field two new Vantages in GTE Pro class
Darren Turner set to compete in 2018 British GT championship with Beechdean AMR
Darren Turner – “There’s No Reason Why The New Car Can’t Be A Winner”
Turner and Adam collect awards for 2017 Le Mans class win
BRDC Honour 2017 Success With Annual Awards
Aston Martin Racing secure WEC GT AM title
Aston Martin Looking for Victories in Final Race for Current Vantage GTE
Aston Martin Racing in search of fiftieth victory as FIA WEC heads to Shanghai
Beechdeen AMR upbeat despite “different story” ELMS campaign
Mechanical issues put the brakes on Turner’s Mexico weekend
Darren Turner: “Jonny’s Stint was the Best Driving I Have Ever Seen.”
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 14 Update – Some Chaos in LMP2
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 7 Update – Toyota now 1-2 after Nakajima passes Lotterer
Turner pleased to get GTE Pro pole for AMR at Le Mans
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Aston Martin Lead GTE Pro with Late Lap
Beechdean AMR back to defend ELMS GTE crown
British Racing Drivers’ Club Honour 2016 Success With Annual Awards
Ahmad Al Harthy proud of 2016 Total 24 Hours of Spa result
Darren Turner: “Seventh doesn’t reflect our potential”
1
2
3
4
…
11
Back