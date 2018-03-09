Aston Martin Racing have completed over 20,000km of testing mileage in their second-generation Vantage ahead of the World Endurance Championship 'Super Season'
Aston Martin Racing will field two cars in GTE Pro in 2018
Beechdean AMR Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3
Al Harthy - Oman Racing - 2016 Total 24 Hours of Spa - Credit: Craig Robertson/Racephotography.net
Oman Racing - 2016 Total 24 Hours of Spa - Credit: Craig Robertson/Racephotography.net