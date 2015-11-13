Joao Barbosa leads away at the start of the race (Courtesy of IMSA)
The Rolex 24 will see the DeltaWing on an oval for the first time (Credit:: DeltaWing Racing Cars)
Dr. Panoz's DeltaWing Elan will close out the ALMS era at Petit Le Mans (Credit: Kelsi Nilsson)
Dr. Panoz's DeltaWing Elan will close out the ALMS era at Petit Le Mans (Credit: Kelsi Nilsson)
American Le Mans Series (Credit: Kelsi Nilsson)
The 12 Hours may have lost its WEC place, but continues to attract an international field (Photo Credit: Ryan Smith)
Graf eclipsed the Audis in Tuesday's lone dry session (Photo Credit: Ryan Smith)
The DeltaWing's new hue replaces the black livery of 2012 (Photo Credit: DeltaWing Racing Cars)