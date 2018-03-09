Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Ed Carpenter Racing
Leist and Hunter-Reay lead Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Friday practice sessions
Danica Patrick chooses thirteen for her final Indianapolis 500 car number
Season Preview: 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing set to announce Indy 500 drivers as race nears entry limit
Danica Patrick joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2018 Indianapolis 500
Juncos Racing sign René Binder for four 2018 IndyCar races
Jordan King joins Ed Carpenter Racing for partial IndyCar campaign
Pigot to Race Full-Time with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2018
JR Hildebrand: “The guys made a great call to pit early”
Carpenter leads final practice as Chevy hit the front
JR Hildebrand: “It’s a place I think we can compete and win the race from”
Ed Carpenter: “It was actually a better run than I thought!”
Carpenter reveals surprise at pace setting Qualifying time at IMS
Carpenter fastest in opening Qualifying; Alonso makes top nine shootout
Ed Carpenter: “I wish we could have had a race sim with traffic”
Carpenter leads wind-affected third day of practice
JR Hildebrand: “The car was just awesome all day”
Hildebrand returns for Ed Carpenter Racing at Phoenix
Zach Veach to deputise for JR Hildebrand at Barber
Hildebrand breaks hand in last lap clash with Aleshin
